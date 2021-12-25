iHeartRadio
Worker taken to hospital in critical condition after getting trapped in Ferris Wheel in Montreal's Old Port

Empty cars on the Old Port Ferris wheel are seen on Monday, January 25, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A worker was taken to hospital in critical condition after getting trapped in Montreal's Old Port Ferris Wheel, police confirmed. 

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m., authorities say. 

For now, it's unclear exactly how the worker became trapped, or how he suffered serious injury. 

The case has been passed to Quebec's labour standards board, which has not yet responded to CTV's request for further information. 

The Ferris Wheel will be closed until further notice, wrote La Grande Roue in a public statement Saturday. 

"Our thoughts are with our employee and those near to him. La Grande Roue (Ferris Wheel) will remain closed until further notice," read the statement. 

"Police are investigating and La Grande Roue de Montreal is fully cooperating with the investigation."

