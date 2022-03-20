Workers at newly-relocated Molson plant vote in favour of strike

Workers at Molson’s Longueuil plant have voted for strike action on account of the company’s latest wage offer.

According to a press release from trade union Teamsters Canada, the brewing company presented a final offer that “has not been negotiated.”

“In short, these are one-way talks,” the release reads.

99 per cent of the 320 workers present at the meeting voted in favour of the strike. 424 people are currently employed at the plant, which recently moved from Montreal to the South Shore.

“I haven’t often in my career seen men and women so determined to be respected by their employer,” said local union president Eric Picotte.

It’s unclear when the strike will be called, but the union says it's willing to negotiate should Molson show an “openness and a willingness to address and resolve the issues in a lasting way.”

In a statement to CTV News, Molson Coors said it hopes to reach a fair agreement.

“Molson Coors has a long history of providing well-paying jobs and we are offering our Montreal employees a competitive wage. We are disappointed that we have not been able to reach a deal, but our goal remains to reach an agreement with our unionized employees that is both fair and equitable.”