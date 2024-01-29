Workers Lufa Farms in Laval sign first collective agreement

A first collective agreement has just been signed at Lufa Farms in Laval.

The United Food and Commercial Workers, the union group that organized the workers, reported that it took three years to draw up this first collective agreement. Drafting a first agreement is often a lengthy process.

The union represents between 15 and 25 workers, depending on the time of year, since the harvesting and replanting stages require more labour.

The workers adopted this first collective agreement by a "very large majority," at a meeting held earlier this month, said the UFCW union, affiliated with the FTQ.

The first collective agreement will run for three years, retroactive to last Jan. 1. It provides for wage increases that UFCW estimates at between 10 per cent and 21 per cent for its members.

Among other things, greenhouse helpers and harvesters will earn wages ranging from $17 to $24.25 an hour, and agronomy assistants from $24.80 to $30.50 an hour. Workers will also get a bonus for signing the employment contract.

Asked for comment, Lufa Farms management didn't go into detail about wages, but did confirm the conclusion of this first collective agreement.

"Yes, we have reached an agreement that offers the best possible working conditions in the Quebec greenhouse industry, as we continue to build a better food system," it said.

"I welcome this major step forward for Lufa workers in Laval. This agreement lays a good foundation for the unionization campaign underway for all Lufa greenhouses and its distribution centre. Together, we're writing the history of progress and justice for greenhouse workers," commented Local 501 president Alain Lachaîne.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 29, 2024.

