iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Workplace safety board says scaffold design led to two deaths at Quebec paper mill


The two workers who died after a multi-storey scaffold collapsed at a Domtar paper mill in Quebec have been identified. Vehicles travel down a roadway nearby the Domtar paper mill in Windsor, Que., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Perry Beaton

Quebec's workplace health and safety board says design failures led to a scaffold collapse that killed two workers and injured several others at a western Quebec paper mill in October 2021.

The Commission des normes, de l'equite, de la sante et de la securite du travail says in a report released today that an engineer working for Boileau & Associes -- the company that designed the 16-storey scaffold -- improperly calculated how much weight the platform could hold.

The safety board says the engineer -- who is not named in the report -- underestimated the load capacity of the scaffold by more than 25 per cent, a difference of more than 4,000 kilograms.

It says the seventh floor on which the collapse occurred was not properly braced and unable in certain places to support the weight of the workers.

Plant owner Domtar says the two workers who died were Yan Baillargeon, 39, and Hugo Pare, 22.

They worked for contracting firms that were doing maintenance on the plant in Windsor, Que.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*