World AIDS Day: A look inside a Montreal shelter for people living with HIV/AIDS


As Canadians marked World AIDS Day on Thursday, one volunteer at a Montreal housing facility shared his story about the centre that he says has been a life-changer for so many people.

Stephane Cote, who has been volunteering at Maison du Parc in the Plateau for the past decade, helps men and women living with HIV/AIDS.

The non-profit organization has been a valuable lifeline but is in need of a boost in funding.

