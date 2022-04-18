World Boxing Council championship in Montreal postponed after Kim Clavel tests positive for COVID-19

Quebec boxing has suffered another stinging setback due to COVID-19 after Kim Clavel and Groupe Yvon Michel have been forced to postpone the World Boxing Council (WBC) world flyweight championship scheduled for Thursday at the Montreal Casino because the Montrealer has contracted the coronavirus.

Yvon Michel, president of GYM, made the announcement on Monday morning, after being informed of the state of health of his boxer late Sunday.

Clavel (15-0, 3 KOs) is the No. 1 contender for the title held by Mexico's Yesenia Gomez (19-5-3, 6 KOs), whom she was scheduled to face Thursday for the 108-pound title.

This is the third time this fight has had to be rescheduled. Last November, Clavel was injured in training. In January, it was the Mexican who demanded more time to prepare for the fight.

As a result, the gala scheduled for this Thursday has been cancelled. The other five scheduled fights will be rescheduled on the May 5 card, featuring Eleider Alvarez, or at a later date.

A rescheduled date for the Clavel-Gomez fight has not been announced at this time.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 18, 2022.