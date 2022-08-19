Worrying shortage of support staff in CEGEPS as school year approaches, says union

As students prepare to head back to class, a union representing support staff in Quebec's CEGEPs says a shortage of personnel may negatively impact the quality of services offered to them.

Riccardo Pavoni, president of the Secteur soutien cégeps de la Fédération des employés de services publics (FEESP), affiliated with the CSN, says data collected in recent days indicates that hundreds of positions remain vacant.

He says there are a dozen positions to be filled at the CEGEP du Vieux-Montréal and at least 20 more at the CEGEP de Sainte-Foy in Quebec City.

Data provided by the unions at CEGEP de l'Outaouais, CEGEP de Matane and CEGEP Sorel-Tracy show shortages of up to 10 per cent.

The union represents technical personnel in administration, IT, administrative support and specialized work.

Pavoni adds that in recent years, employees with more than ten years of experience have been leaving the college system to take advantage of better working conditions and compensation elsewhere, while others are retiring in droves.

He laments recruiting support staff is difficult, and many institutions are resorting to using outside firms.

Pavoni argues the government needs to start providing better working conditions and higher salaries.

The Secteur soutien cégeps de la FEESP encompasses nearly 6,300 members in 34 colleges and one computer centre in 11 regions of Quebec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 19, 2022.