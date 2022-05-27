iHeartRadio
Would-be thief dies after altercation with security guards in Lachine

Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) says a man who left a store in the Lachine borough without paying for an item has died after being involved in an altercation with two security guards.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. Thursday in front of the establishment on 28e Avenue.

Officers say the security agents intercepted the would-be thief when he tried to leave the store without paying.

"The altercation continued outside and they all fell to the ground," said Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The suspect got up and continued being aggressive."

The man suddenly fell to the ground again and lost consciousness.

He was later pronounced dead.

The investigation has been turned over to the Montreal police major crimes squad to determine the cause of his death.

