Yes it's April Fools' Day, but that snow falling on Montreal isn't a joke

Montrealers woke up Thursday to a sight more familiar between December and February than on the first day of April, as snow blew through the air and temperatures hovered in near O degrees Celsius.

The forecast for the day called for two to four centimetres of white stuff with the wind chill sinking temperatures to minus-8 C in the afternoon.

The brisk weather, however, is not going to last.

Sunday's high is forecast at 12 C and sunny, and it should get warmer throughout the week.

Watch Lise McAuley's weather report above for more information.