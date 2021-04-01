iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Yes it's April Fools' Day, but that snow falling on Montreal isn't a joke

image.jpg

Montrealers woke up Thursday to a sight more familiar between December and February than on the first day of April, as snow blew through the air and temperatures hovered in near O degrees Celsius. 

The forecast for the day called for two to four centimetres of white stuff with the wind chill sinking temperatures to minus-8 C in the afternoon. 

The brisk weather, however, is not going to last.

Sunday's high is forecast at 12 C and sunny, and it should get warmer throughout the week.

Watch Lise McAuley's weather report above for more information.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error