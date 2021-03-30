Yes, it's true: CAA study confirms myth Quebec has the worst roads in Canada

A new study confirms what Quebecers already know very well: we have the worst roads in Canada.

We’re paying a heavy price for them, too.

Those are the conclusions from a study released Monday by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), which says Quebecers are paying upwards of $1.4 billion each year for poor roads.

So what does it cost you as a driver? About an average of $258 per year to maintain your vehicle due to poor quality roads, according to CAA. That puts Quebec drivers at more than double the Canadian average of $126 per year.

“The numbers that we put out this morning are confirming the myth that Quebec roads were worse than everywhere else. And that’s what the numbers say,” CAA spokesperson Nicolas Ryan told CTV Montreal.

“And it’s not just a bit worse, we’re actually twice over the average of Canada and it’s concerning.”

Comparatively, the province with the second-worst roads is Prince Edward Island followed by Nova Scotia. The average annual cost of poor roads per vehicle is $88 in Ontario, which was among the best-rated provinces for road conditions.

For Ryan, it comes down to a matter of safety because poor roads pose a danger to people on the road and with the spring thaw underway, pothole season is around the corner.

The study assessed approximately 113,000 kilometres of Quebec roads and found 51 per cent of them are considered under a passing grade.

“We’re not even talking about the ones that are great or super great condition, we’re just trying to have normal roads we can roll on and expect not to have any danger on it. So one out of every two doesn’t get a passing grade in quebec.”

Here is a breakdown of the average annual cost of poor roads per vehicle across Canada:

Quebec: $258

PEI: $164

Nova Scotia: $137

Newfoundland and Labrador: $125

Manitoba: $102

Saskatchewan: $97

Ontario: $88

British Columbia: $85

New Brunswick: $80

Alberta: $64

Canada: $126

The CAA recommends authorities take a more preventative approach to road maintenance and to respond swiftly to filling potholes.

-- With files from CTV Montreal's Iman Kassam