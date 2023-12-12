'You are one crew:' Canadian and Spanish astronaut give advice on working together

There are no borders in space, and there is a good reason why it is called the International Space Station.

Former Canadian astronaut Julie Payette and Pedro Duque from Spain spoke to CTV News Montreal anchor Mutsumi Takahashi about the neutrality of space.

"When we look down to the earth for the first time we manage to understand what our teachers have told us, when you look at the earth from up there, you will not see the problems that you have on the ground will not have so much importance," said Duque. "You are one crew, an enormous crew of people travelling around the universe and you should stick together because what one does affects the others."

Duque was Spain's first astronaut.

