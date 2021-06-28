‘You’re on pal’: President Biden agrees to Stanley Cup playoff bet with Trudeau

The United States is one of Canada’s closest allies, but when it comes to the playoffs all bets are...on.

Following a prompt from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the president of the United States has agreed to play a friendly wager depending on the outcome of the finals.

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Lightning faced off with the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the finals, marking the first time the Habs were sent to the Stanley Cup final series in 28 years.

In an attempt to keep things interesting amid the payoff hype, Trudeau tweeted to Biden: “Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now… how about a friendly wager, @POTUS?”

Less than three minutes later, the president accpeted the challenge with a simple response: “You’re on pal.”

You’re on pal. #GoBolts https://t.co/jOhA7IB2bE

It’s not clear what the bet will be, but it’s possible there could be poutine involved.

Only time will tell.