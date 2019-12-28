You shouldn't worry about hospital care if your medicare card's invalid: patients' rights activist

A coroner is recommending all patients be evaluated even if a medicare card's not valid.

Louis Normandin made the recommendation after a shocking case in Montreal earlier in the year.

57-year old Antonio De Felice died in February of a heart attack hours after leaving the emergency room of Montreal's Heart Institute.

He was told he had to pay 400 dollars because his card was expired.

A patients' rights activist says a hospital's primary goal is to take care of people.

"That's the first obligation they have, notwithstanding who gave that advice to that person. It was members of the medical staff in the hospital and that was a grave mistake, of course. A patient should be seen before being asked different bureaucratic questions", said activist Paul Brunet in an interview tih CJAD 800 News.