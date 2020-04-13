iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

You've got questions about COVID-19 in Quebec - we'll get them answered by our experts

corona3

The COVID-19 pandemic is raising many crucial questions – and getting those questions answered accurately by qualified experts is essential.

CTV Montreal will have science expert Jonathan Jarry and medical expert Dr. Christopher Labos on the air later this week to answer your COVID-19 questions.

Please email your questions to covid19questions@ctv.ca – we’ll have them tackle the most-asked ones on the air.

You can also catch up on CTV Montreal's COVID-19 coverage here.

YourStory
yourstory2

Latest Audio

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo Newstalk 1010

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   Unsuscribe:
Typo or error
Typo or error