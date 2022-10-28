Young child missing after car plunges into Riviere des Mille Iles

A young child is missing in the Rivière des Mille Îles after a car plunged into the water late Friday afternoon.

The child's mother who was driving the car, and another sibling -- also a young child -- were rescued from the water, but the woman's second child was still unaccounted for as of late Friday evening.

All three occupants were in the car when it plunged into the river shortly before 5 p.m., Laval Police spokesperson Erika Landry told CTV News.

The car was travelling on les Erables Street near St-Antoine Road in the Laval-sur-le-Lac district when it ended up partially submerged in the water, she said. The area of the river is close to the Grand Moulin rapids.

The mother and one of her two children were rescued and taken to a hospital alive, Landry said.

Their medical conditions as of Friday evening were not known. The search for the other child was called off when darkness fell after 7 p.m. and is expected to resume Saturday morning with the help of divers from the Sûreté du Québec.

Officers with Laval police's crimes against the person unit were called in to investigate how the vehicle ended up in the water.