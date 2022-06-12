Young driver killed in head-on collision in Rimouski, Que.

A young driver in his 20s lost his life Saturday evening in a head-on collision on Highway 20 in Rimouski, in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec.

According to information reported by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. when the vehicle driven by the young man veered from its lane and collided head-on with an oncoming heavy truck.

Authorities were not able to explain why the westbound car suddenly found itself in the other lane.

"While the driver of the vehicle lost his life, the driver of the heavy truck was transported to hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries", said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

Highway 20 had to be closed in both directions in the area and a collision patroller was assigned to the scene to try to clarify the circumstances leading to the accident