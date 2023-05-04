Young driver spooked by patrol car goes wrong way on service road, crashes in Laval

A young driver travelling on Highway 440 East in Laval at about 6 p.m. in a luxury vehicle with a commercial license plate was surprised by a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) patrol car that was following him by chance with a sudden and completely unexpected manoeuvre.

"Once past Pie-IX Boulevard, the driver in his 20s suddenly cut to the right to find himself on the service road of the highway and then return in the opposite direction to the traffic on the service road and then towards Pie-IX Boulevard, thereby taking Route 125 North, still in the opposite direction," explained SQ spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

The car then collided with a truck.

"Fortunately, the driver of the truck was not injured," said Bilodeau

As for the driver, he had to be freed from his vehicle with the help of the Jaws of Life. He was taken to hospital, but his life is not in danger.

The individual will eventually be met by SQ investigators.

In the meantime, a few clues may explain why the young driver was so nervous at the sight of the police.

"Burglary tools and universal keys were found in the vehicle, in contradiction with certain conditions that the driver had, whose driving licence was also sanctioned," said Bilodeau.

The young man could face charges.

The SQ investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 4, 2023.