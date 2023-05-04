iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Young driver spooked by patrol car goes wrong way on service road, crashes in Laval


Laval Police FILE PHOTO.

A young driver travelling on Highway 440 East in Laval at about 6 p.m. in a luxury vehicle with a commercial license plate was surprised by a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) patrol car that was following him by chance with a sudden and completely unexpected manoeuvre.

"Once past Pie-IX Boulevard, the driver in his 20s suddenly cut to the right to find himself on the service road of the highway and then return in the opposite direction to the traffic on the service road and then towards Pie-IX Boulevard, thereby taking Route 125 North, still in the opposite direction," explained SQ spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

The car then collided with a truck.

"Fortunately, the driver of the truck was not injured," said Bilodeau

As for the driver, he had to be freed from his vehicle with the help of the Jaws of Life. He was taken to hospital, but his life is not in danger.

The individual will eventually be met by SQ investigators.

In the meantime, a few clues may explain why the young driver was so nervous at the sight of the police.

"Burglary tools and universal keys were found in the vehicle, in contradiction with certain conditions that the driver had, whose driving licence was also sanctioned," said Bilodeau.

The young man could face charges.

The SQ investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 4, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*