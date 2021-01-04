Young girl declared dead in Laval hospital; cause of death unknown

Emergency services were called to a Laval home on Sunday night, but could not save the life of a young girl.

Police said they received a call at 2:30 p.m. about a seven-year-old girl who wasn't breathing. When paramedics arrived to the scene on Bouthillier St. in Chomedey, they began resuscitation procedures.

The girl was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

Police said bodily harm may have been a factor but are awaiting the results of an autopsy before a cause of death can be confirmed. Seven people are set to be questioned by police, but a spokesperson for the Laval police department said a language barrier with the family has necessitated the services of an interpreter.