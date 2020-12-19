iHeartRadio
Young girl seriously injured after falling out of a car on Rte-116

(File photo)

A young girl suffered serious injuries when she fell from a moving vehicle on Rte-116 in Durham-Sud on Saturday morning.

The girl, who Quebec provincial police said is around 10-years-old, was taken to hospital after the incident. The Surete du Quebec could not confirm whether her life was in danger, saying only she suffered “serious injuries.”

The circumstances that led to the fall have not yet been determined and the SQ has opened an investigation into the case.

Rte-116 was completely closed to traffic as emergency services were on the scene, but was re-opened by afternoon. 

