Young man and woman arrested in connection with Montreal-area double homicide


A 19-year-old man and 22-year-old woman from Montreal have been arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred two weeks ago in Longueuil, on the South Shore.

On the evening of Friday, Sept. 23, a 32-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were shot at a commercial parking lot on Lyon Street. They were transported to hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries. 

According to Longueuil police (SPAL), a suspect vehicle from which the shots were fired fled the scene.

The suspects will appear at the Longueuil courthouse Wednesday afternoon. 

