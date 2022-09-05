Young man arrested after another man was stabbed during a fight
A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after another man was stabbed in Montreal's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Montreal police (SPVM) officers responded to the corner of Ontario St. and Nicolet St. at 3:05 a.m.
Officers found a 32-year-old man with a stab wound to his lower body, and he was transported to the hospital.
Police say there is no fear for his life.
Initial police information suggests that the stabbing was the result of a conflict within a group of people that escalated until the man was stabbed.
There were no other injuries or arrests.
The investigation is ongoing.