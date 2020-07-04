Young man in critical condition after severe beating in Montreal

A young man is in critical condition in the hospital after an argument between several people in the Place d'Armes neighbourhood in Montreal led to a fight.

The 21-year-old victim was found unconscious on Saint-Jacques St. after several 911 calls at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning reported an aggressive conflict between several individuals in this sector of the Ville-Marie borough .

The young man was seriously injured in the head “by physical force,” said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

“He was taken to the unconscious hospital and his condition is still critical this morning,” said Boisselle. “According to witnesses, several individuals physically attacked the victim.”

A security perimeter was erected on rue Saint-Jacques between Place d'Armes St. and Saint-Laurent Blvd. to allow investigators to analyse the scene. They are meeing with witnesses on Saturday.

No one has been arrested, and the investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2020.