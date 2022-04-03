iHeartRadio
Young man in serious condition after being shot in east Montreal

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A 26-year-old man was shot Saturday night in Montreal's east end.

Police were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the intersection of Saint-Donat and Brouage streets in the Mercier--Hochelaga--Maisonneuve borough, where they found the victim with an upper-body wound.

The young man was transported to the hospital and is in "serious condition," the Montreal police (SPVM) said.

"At this time, it has yet to be determined where the shooting took place. There are no arrests at this time," said SPVM spokesperson Constable Gabriella Youakim.

A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to establish the causes and circumstances of the event.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 2, 2022.

