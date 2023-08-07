iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Young man killed after being shot multiple times in downtown Montreal


A man was shot multiple times in the upper body in downtown Montreal on Aug. 7, 2023, and he died later in the hospital. (Matt Grillo/CTV News)

The man who was shot multiple times early Monday morning has died of his injuries in hospital.

Montreal police (SPVM) said that around 3:40 a.m., a 911 call reported someone injured on Ste. Catherine Street West near Guy Street in downtown Montreal near Concordia University.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a man on the ground who was unconscious with multiple bullet wounds to his upper body.

"The victim, a 28-year-old man passed away at the hospital," said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.

It is the 19th homicide in Montreal in 2023.

Investigators are on the scene Monday morning and will speak to witnesses and analyze surveillance footage from cameras in the area.

There were no arrests made, and no other injuries were reported.

Police are advising people to avoid the area around Concordia as a large perimeter is in place and Guy and Ste. Catherine streets are closed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 7, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*