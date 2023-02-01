iHeartRadio
Young man seriously injured in Longueuil, seeks help in local depanneur


Longueuil police are investigating after a man was seriously injured with a sharp object Tuesday night. He sought help in a local depanneur for his injuries. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital Tuesday night in Longueuil, police say, after he was seriously injured by a sharp object.

After suffering his injuries elsewhere, police say he sought help inside a depanneur on Chambly Rd. and King George St. in Old Longueuil.

Police say they got the call at around 11 p.m. 

Authorities say his injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

Just where the altercation happened is still unclear, police say. Though it likely took place outside at another location.

Police have not yet identified any suspects. The investigation is ongoing. 

