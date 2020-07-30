iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Young man shot during fight in Dollard-des-Ormeaux

Police are investigating a fight that broke out in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Wednesday night, which left a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal

A young man was shot during a fight in Dollard-des-Ormeaux Wednesday night.

The armed assault is said to have taken place around 8 p.m. on Natasha St., according to Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron. 

The initial 911 call was to report an altercation between multiple individuals, during which a gunshot was heard. 

When officers from the Service de police de la ville de Montreal (SPVM) arrived on scene, they found a 20-year-old man who’d been shot in the upper body. He was taken to hospital in a “serious but stable” condition, and underwent surgery overnight. 

The suspects fled the scene and others who lingered when police arrived didn’t seem to want to cooperate with them, Bergeron said. 

“As far as witnesses are concerned, they aren’t very cooperative with police officers,” he said. “So there are no details concerning possible suspects… For the moment.” 

Investigators and technicians were called to the scene to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the event. As it stands, police are unaware of the motive behind the attack. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error