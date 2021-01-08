Young man shot outside of metro station dies, marking Montreal's first murder of 2021

By Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal

A 26-year-old man was transported to a Montreal hospital in critical condition after being shot near the Joliette metro station Thursday morning.

He later died, Montreal police said at around 6 p.m.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Comptois said officers responded to a 911 call at 7:15 a.m. reporting that someone was shot behind the metro station on Hochelaga and Joliette streets in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

There were no suspects as of Thursday afternoon, and an investigation is continuing.

A crime scene was erected near the metro station.