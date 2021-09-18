Young man stabbed and killed in an altercation in downtown Montreal

Two armed assaults left one man dead and two injured last night in Montreal.

MAN KILLED DOWNTOWN

According to information provided by the Montreal police (SPVM), a 911 call at approximately 1:45 a.m. reported an armed assault on Sherbrooke St., near the intersection of Mansfield Street in the Ville-Marie borough in downtown Montreal.

On scene, patrol officers found two victims with stab wounds, one of them seriously. The victims were two men, aged 20 and 23.

"What the investigators know so far is that there were two groups of people, (and) there was an altercation," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc. "We don't know exactly the reason why. There were three to four suspects the fled by foot."

The 23-year-old victim suffered injuries to his upper body and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police reported Saturday morning that he died in the hospital and became the 21st homicide victim in the city in 2021.

The other young man also suffered injuries to his upper body, but his condition is stable.

Police will review footage from a nearby security camera to help identify suspects and learn more about the circumstances surrounding the violent altercation.

STABBING IN THE MILE END

Earlier, around midnight, another armed assault occurred on St. Laurent Blvd., near de l'Arcade St., in the Mile End area.

According to the first information gathered by the police, an altercation between at least two individuals led to the assault.

The victim is a 19-year-old male, who was injured in the upper body by a sharp object.

The young man was transported to the hospital in stable condition for treatment.

No suspects have been located. Investigators were dispatched to the scene and a canine unit was also called in.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 18, 2021.

-- With reporting from CTV News Montreal reporter Christine Long.