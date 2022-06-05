Young man stabbed in a Montreal street Saturday night; no suspect in sight

A young man was stabbed in the street Saturday night in Montreal.

The stabbing occurred on Raymond St., around 9:30 p.m., near Galarneau St., in the LaSalle borough.

Emergency services responded to a 911 call shortly after.

"At the scene, police located the victim, a 26-year-old man. He was wounded in the upper body by a knife," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

The man was transported to hospital, but his life is not in danger.

The motive for the crime is unknown at this time, and the police have no suspects.

"According to the information we have obtained, the victim was on Raymond St., and for an unknown reason, the victim was stabbed by a suspect. The suspect is believed to have fled the scene after the assault," said Comtois.

The crime scene has been secured to allow SPVM investigators to analyze it.

The investigation continues.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 5, 2022.