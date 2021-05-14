iHeartRadio
Young man stabbed, in serious condition, after large fight in downtown Montreal

Montreal police car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

A man is in serious condition in hospital Friday evening after he was stabbed during an altercation in downtown Montreal.

Montreal police says two groups of people were fighting near the corner of St-Mathieu St. and De Maisonneuve Blvd. just before 4 p.m. when the man was attacked.

He is about 20 years old, a police spokesperson said.

Police are interviewing witnesses and checking to see if there were any security cameras nearby that may have recorded the incident.

A month and a half ago, a man around 35 years old was stabbed at the very same intersection and the same time of day during a fight involving several people.

