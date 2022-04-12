Young Montreal-area woman fighting for life after apparent car surfing incident

Two young women have been injured, one to a life-threatening extent, in what appears to be a car surfing incident.

'Car surfing' refers to a daredevil activity where someone rides on top of a fast-moving car.

It happened at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on Melocheville Boulevard in Beauharnois, near Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, according to a spokesperson for CETAM, the paramedics' cooperative in the Montérégie.

It appears the two women, aged 17 and 20, were sitting on the trunk of the vehicle as it drove 50 km/h when they fell off, causing serious head injuries to one of them.

"They were sitting on trunk of a moving car and they fell to the ground," said Châteauguay police spokesperson Nadia Grondin.

They were both transported to a hospital in Montreal.

The 17-year-old is being treated for minor injuries and the 20-year-old was taken to a trauma centre for critical injuries, CETAM said.

The driver fled the scene, leaving tire tracks on the blood-stained pavement behind him.

Beauharnois man Jean-Francois Daignault, 25, was arrested two hours later by Châteauguay police.

He faces several charges: two counts each of hit and run, negligence, and dangerous driving causing injury.

-- with files from CTV's Cosmo Santamaria