Young motorcyclist dies after crash in Centre-du-Quebec


image.jpg

A 17-year-old lost his life Sunday after crashing on his motorcycle in Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil, in the Centre-du-Québec region.

Emergency services were called to Route 259 just before 10 a.m. 

"According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of his motorcycle and ended up in the ditch," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The teenager was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway at the scene of the accident to determine the circumstances, said Tremblay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 6, 2023. 

