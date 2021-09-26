Young motorist in critical condition after crashing into Quebec condo

A driver in his twenties is fighting for his life in hospital after being extracted from accident wreckage in a city north of Montreal.

First responders freed the man from his vehicle after he crashed into the side of a condo building in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines in the Laurentians.

The accident occurred early Sunday at around 2:50 a.m., on de l'Envol Street.

The driver was travelling south on Highway 335 when, for unclear reasons, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the residential building.

The 27-year-old Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines resident was taken to hospital in critical condition.

No one else was reported injured.

The area was closed to traffic Sunday as investigators surveyed the scene.

-- This article was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Sept. 26, 2021.