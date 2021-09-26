iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Young motorist in critical condition after crashing into Quebec condo

image.jpg

A driver in his twenties is fighting for his life in hospital after being extracted from accident wreckage in a city north of Montreal.

First responders freed the man from his vehicle after he crashed into the side of a condo building in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines in the Laurentians. 

The accident occurred early Sunday at around 2:50 a.m., on de l'Envol Street.

The driver was travelling south on Highway 335 when, for unclear reasons, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the residential building. 

The 27-year-old Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines resident was taken to hospital in critical condition. 

No one else was reported injured. 

The area was closed to traffic Sunday as investigators surveyed the scene.

-- This article was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Sept. 26, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error