Young Quebec driver has licence suspended for extreme speeding

A 21-year-old driver from Shannon, Que., northwest of Quebec City, has had his licence suspended after he was caught speeding on the Henri-IV highway early Wednesday morning.

Quebec provincial police say they clocked him driving at 164 km/h in a 100 km/h zone northbound on the highway, in the Des Châtels sector.

He received a $1,246 ticket, 14 demerit points and had his licence suspended for seven days.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) notes that speeding is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions on Quebec roads.