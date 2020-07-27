Young Quebecers want a flag to represent English speakers in the province

A group of young Quebecers has launched a project to create an official flag to represent the English-speaking communities of Quebec.

The Y4Y Quebec organization, which mainly includes young people under the age of 30, says it aims to create a symbol to represent the many facets of the diverse English-speaking communities in the province.

Y4Y Quebec, which is based in Montreal, says it was inspired by French-speaking communities in other provinces of Canada who created their own flags

The Y4Y Quebec website offers three flag proposals made by four young English-speaking artists from Quebec, all students: Albano Anis, Dana Isaac, Muriel Smith and Coco Wang.

People are encouraged to vote on the Y4Y site for the flag they prefer.

The organization says that the one that receives the most votes will become the official flag of English-speaking Quebecers.