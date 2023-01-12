Young Ukrainian hockey players separated by war will reunite at Quebec tournament

The 63rd edition of the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament will welcome 119 teams from around the world, including war-torn Ukraine.

The tournament will bring together a Ukrainian hockey team of pre-teen players dispersed by the war.

"Now all these kids are refugees, all over Europe, Romania, Slovakia, Poland, even some are in Ukraine, so we said we would like to regroup this team and bring them to the Quebec Pee-Wee Tournament in February," tournament general manager Patrick Dom told CTV News.

The 11 to 12-year-old players, selected by the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine, will arrive in Quebec City on Feb. 1.

Businessman Sean Berubé is among those leading the charge to reunite the team.

"Playing hockey, [changing] a bit their minds from all the tough years they've been experiencing, it's going to be beneficial," he said. "That's how I look at it, that's my purpose. Being a volunteer for this project and making all that work."

Berubé and his company, OSANT, are footing the bill for the airline tickets.

As a teenager, Berubé played hockey in Ukraine for three years.

"It was such a wonderful experience for me that I feel I want to give back," he said.

He hopes to add some activities to the players' visit too, "to make their trip better and help them out as much as we can."

The Ukrainian team's first game is Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11:45 a.m. against the Boston Junior Bruins.

Fans are invited to fill the Videotron arena in Quebec City to cheer them on.