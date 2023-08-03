Young woman in critical condition after Quebec City ATV incident

A woman in her twenties is in critical condition after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) incident Wednesday in Quebec City's Beauport borough.

Emergency services were called to a vacant lot in front of the Beuport outdoor centre around 2:45 p.m.

"Once first responders were on the scene, the woman lost consciousness and resuscitation maneuvers were quickly initiated," a press release from Quebec City police (SPVQ) reads.

She was in critical condition when taken to hospital.

The circumstances of the event were not immediately clear.

SPVQ investigators and forensic identification technicians were dispatched to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 3, 2023.