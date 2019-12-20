Young woman in critical condition following car crash in the Monteregie
An 18-year-old woman is in critical condition following a car accident overnight in Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka in the Monteregie.
Police say the cause of the accident, which occurred shortly after midnight on Highway 201, is still under investigation.
The driver, who was the only person in the car, lost control of the vehicle and wound up in a ditch, according to the SQ.
The SQ says skid marks were visible on the road.
Investigators do not believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20.
