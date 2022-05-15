Young woman killed in ATV accident in Thetford Mines, Que.

A 23-year-old woman was killed in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec.

She was riding with a group in Irlande, a small municipality of about 900 inhabitants located near Thetford Mines.

Provincial police say that on Saturday night, around 10 p.m., the group realized that she was no longer following the group that was driving on Beaulieu Rd. The group turned back and found her unconscious after being thrown from her ATV.

Resuscitation manoeuvres were performed at the scene, and emergency services were quickly notified.

Unfortunately, the young woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has opened an investigation.