Young woman missing in Montreal, police asking for public's help to find her

Montreal police are asking the public for help in locating Virginia Fatakova, 24, who went missing after 9:30 p.m. on April 9.

She was last seen in the Montreal North borough.

According to police, her relatives fear for her safety.

Anyone wishing to contact police with information on her whereabouts can call 911.

If anyone would prefer to provide information anonymously, they can call the Info-Crime Montreal line at (514) 393-1133.