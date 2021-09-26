Young woman reported missing, believed to be in Montreal

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate 22-year-old Cassandra Veilleux, a Longueuil resident who has been reported missing.

Veilleux has white skin, brown hair, greenish eyes, weighs about 115 lbs (52 kilograms), stands at 5’7” (1.7 metres), and speaks French.

She was last seen at 8 p.m. Saturday at her home wearing a pale gray sweater and black jeans.

Police fear for her safety and say she is likely in Montreal.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 immediately.