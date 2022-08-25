iHeartRadio
Young woman struck after car collision in parking lot of CEGEP in the Laurentians

College Lionel-Groulx (image: Google Street View)

A young woman has been hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot collision outside a CEGEP in the Laurentians.

The collision took place about 12:30 p.m. Thursday as a student was driving out of the parking lot of College Lionel-Groulx in Sainte-Therese, according to Martin Charron, a spokesperson for the Ste-Therese-de-Blainville police.

“She accelerated seemingly without regard for her surroundings,” Charron told CTV News. Her car then hit a parked car which in turn hit another parked vehicle next to where the victim was standing, he explained.

The victim was between two parked vehicles and sustained lower-body injuries, he said. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver has been questioned and several witnesses have spoken with investigators, Charron said.

"It’s possible there will be criminal charges against the driver," Charron added.

