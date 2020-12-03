Your old computer and software may owe you money

If you've been a resident of Canada since May 25, 2016 and have purchased a Microsoft license between December 23, 1998, and March 11, 2010 you are eligible for a payout up to $250.

The money would part of a class action lawsuit surrounding anti-competitive behaviour that caused inflated prices on Microsoft software and operating systems.

If you did not purchase any software, but did purchase a Windows PC with any of the eligible software (Word, Excel, Office) you can also file a claim.

The money you could receive is based on the software you purchased. You have until September 21 to submit a claim at the website: thatsuitemoney.ca

Money will not be sent out before 2022.