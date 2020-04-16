YOUR STORY: Cleaning staff at Ste. Anne's Veterans Hospital defends safety precautions

Cleaning staff at the Ste. Anne's Veterans Hospital say they were disappointed to hear some patients didn't think they were taking proper safety precautions.

Head of maintenance Joe Cabrini said that not only is everyone pulling their weight but some are going above and beyond to ensure all cleaning is done properly.

"We have this one woman, our 'chef d'équipe' - she has a family but she's here every night until six or seven o'clock just to make sure washing is getting done and all the equipment is all clean and ready for us tomorrow," said Carini in an interview with CJAD 800.

"Some floors are immaculate. We really care here. My heart is here for the vets and the patients," added Carini.

Carini was responding to complaints by a veteran at the hospital who reached out to yourstory@cjad.com alleging cleaning staff were not wearing personal protective equipment.

The hospital issued a press release last night saying they've enlisted the help of a team of infectious disease specialists from the MUHC which will be on site to help out.

Carini said that he's proud to work at the hospital, as is his staff. He said now more than ever, it's important to keep morale up and that the last thing he wants is for patients and their families to be worried.

"I really need people to feel comfortable," said Carini.

"Your family is safe here."

