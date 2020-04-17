YOUR STORY: Complaints about lack of protection for staff and residents at St. Margaret nursing home

Some staff and residents at the St. Margaret nursing home in Westmount say they are concerned that inconsistent safety protocols and lack of information are leading to risky situations and that more needs to be done to protect them.

Some have reached out to yourstory@cjad.com including a healthcare worker who has since contracted COVID-19.

The employee, who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, said she only found out through other co-workers that they were all exposed to a COVID-19 patient.

"I feel like it was their obligation or their duty to reach out to their employee to advise us that you were exposed," said "Lucy."

Lucy said she had to lie about having symptoms in order to get tested because the protocol is: no symptoms, no test. And then she found out she was positive two days before her next shift. She only started showing symptoms 10 days after being in contact with the resident who had the virus.

"So for me to get that test I had to lie," said Lucy.

"I'm like, Omigod, this is ridiculous. If I had not gone for that test, I would have gone back to work and I would have contaminated other people and I would have passed it on to residents as well."

Lucy said the health and safety unit at the Jewish General told her and her colleagues that they should continue working once they're not experiencing symptoms.

Lucy alleges they were not working with the proper protective equipment - that they were not allowed to wear N95 masks unless they were performing procedures such as suctioning.

Lucy said the procedures need to change and more testing needs to be done.

"We have seniors who are not showing signs, who are not positive and here you are leaving from a room that you got contaminated in and then you're going to another room, not knowing that you, yourself just got exposed to a virus and you're carrying it."

The regional health authority said in a statement to CJAD 800 that all precautions are taken, defending the protocols that come straight from the ministry and saying "non-symptomatic staff will likely test negative and give a false sense of security."

"At St. Margaret, hot zones are set up for infected residents. All staff in contact with infected residents are provided with personal protective equipment, which is readily available on site.

Employees are tested if they are symptomatic or upon the directive of our Health and Safety team. Symptomatic staff are asked to stay home. All staff are told to behave as if they are positive and advised to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times, remain only on their unit, ensure 2 metres' distance from each other when not wearing PPE (like on break or arriving at work) and practice hand hygiene. Supply of test kits is limited, and we are therefore using them on a priority basis," said the statement.

The health authority also said that they do communicate with the legal representative of residents and try to communicate as much as possible.

There are 16 confirmed cases and two deaths related to COVID-19 at St. Margaret.