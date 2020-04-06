YOUR STORY: COVID-19 cases confirmed at Pierrefonds assisted living residence

A Pierrefonds assisted living residence now has ten confirmed cases of COVID-19 including residents and employees.

Anxious family members reached out to yourstory@cjad.com concerned about how the Vigi Pierrefonds long term care home is handling the situation.

Vigi Santé confirmed to CJAD 800 that four residents and six employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees were only sent home three days after residents developed symptoms and public health came in to test them, as per government directives, said president Vincent Simonetta.

"Until we have the results, you cannot isolate or take out staff," said Simonetta.

Five residents are waiting for test results and two tested negative. Nine employees await test results and three tested negative. The infected residents have since been isolated.

Simonetta admitted that their residences like many others as well as healthcare institutions are running low on medical gear such as masks, which are now only worn by staff dealing with positive and suspected cases of COVID19. Simonetta defends the measure.

"It's as safe as it can be. It would be much better if everybody would have a mask 24 hours a day. But in a shortage of masks and equipment, that's the order (the health ministry) gave to the centres," said Simonetta.

Simonetta dismissed claims that sanitary measures at the residences are lax.

"(For) the rest of the residents who have no symptoms whatsoever - they're directives we get from the government and the practices are simple normal practices (for staff): gloves, washing hands, sneezing or coughing into your elbow," said Simonetta.

The rest of the 13 centres have no COVID-19 cases so far.