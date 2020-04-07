YOUR STORY: Entrepreneurs say they have masks, but can't reach government officials

You keep hearing from Premier Legault and the Prime Minister about how medical masks are in short supply.

Several people have reached out to yourstory@cjad.com saying they can get their hands on thousands and even millions of masks from suppliers, but that they can't get in touch with any government officials to help.

Quebec Premier François Legault said at news conference last week he understands people want to help but that they don't need just a few hundred or a few thousand masks - they need millions.

"We have them in the millions," said Hassan Kazzaz. He and his partner Ari Mossafa of Corsan Groupe deal in the export/import of medical equipment.

They say they have also secured gowns and ventilators from suppliers.

"We first targeted the government. So we targeted the provincial government and the federal government throughout Canada, then we started getting calls from the private sector," said Kazzaz.

But they said they wanted to first respond to the call of the governments for help - getting some guidance from Ottawa but running into a brick wall here.

"Basically answering their call to action and we haven't received any replies yet," said Mossafa.

"All they can tell us is, keep emailing and we'll divert it to this email or that email."

But no hard feelings - they said they'll keep trying.

"We're just here to say - we have them available. We've been trying to get through to the Quebec government and failed to do so with no sign of life," said Mossafa.

"It's not time to point fingers, and say, Well, this government is doing a lousy job or not. The main objective here is to save lives."

The Economy ministry tells CJAD 800 they can't find their request but urges them to re-contact them, adding they've received many requests over the past two weeks.

