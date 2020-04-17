YOUR STORY: Families of loved ones at Maimonides,Jewish Eldercare say they're still left in the dark

Despite reassurances and promises of new measures from the Quebec government, family of loved ones at the Maimonides and Jewish Eldercare geriatric centres as well as residents there say they are still being left in the dark about how COVID-19 is impacting them.

Charna Bonan said she has not had any contact since March 6 with her mother who is in the Alzheimer's unit at the Jewish Eldercare Centre.

Bonan lives in Toronto and hasn't heard from any health officials since April 4 when they confirmed her mother contracted COVID-19. The only contact since has been a liaison officer who has no details about her mom.

"We get contacted by a liaison who gives us scripted messages - they don't give us details about how our parents are doing," said Bonan.

"I understand they are too busy, I understand they are understaffed, but you know what, our parents are helpless. They're suffering, they're fighting to stay alive and we don't know how they're coping, how they're doing. In the meantime we fear the worst, we hope for the best."

Maimonides resident Beverly Spanier said the only information she gets is through the media and the grapevine.

"We don't know if there are cases here, if staff have been infected, or people living here," said Spanier.

"This is a time when we need awareness so we can protect ourselves."

Other people have made similar complaints to yourstory@cjad.com about the lack of information and transparency at both centres.

The regional health authority said in a statement to CJAD 800 they do contact the legal representative of residents as needed and try to communicate as much as possible, especially if they've tested positive.

The West-Central Montreal Health Authority said:

"Communications are prioritized in the following cases:

For any resident tested for the virus, the primary family representative will be contacted to let them know that they have been tested and then follow up once the test result has been received. (Test results usually take 24-48 hours)

The primary contact will receive a daily phone call updating them on the resident's condition * Given that the focus is on caring for residents first, our staff will only be able to contact the primary caregiver and ask that they disseminate the progress to other family members.

The nursing team is making every effort to contact the family member of residents who have tested COVID positive daily."

There are 54 cases of COVID-19 at Jewish Eldercare and five at Maimonides. The health authority said there are no COVID-related deaths at these centres.