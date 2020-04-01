YOUR STORY: Families of loved ones in seniors homes more and more concerned about COVID-19

More families of loved ones in both private and public seniors residences are speaking out, concerned and upset after hearing the news that over 500 residences in Quebec are hard hit by COVID-19 and that their family could be in one of them.

Tammy Hamilton's mom has been at the Manoir de Verdun CHSLD for the past year but now she's been moved from her room to the common area where she is now bunking with other residents from her floor, now being prepared for a potential outbreak.

The Manoir de Verdun CHSLD now has 3 positive cases and 21 suspected ones, confrmed the local health agency.

Hamilton's mother has terminal kidney failure and needs dialysis three times a week.

"It's terrible - she's at greater risk of being exposed," said Hamilton, who contacted yourstory@cjad.com.

"It's not a secure environment for her and I'm upset because she was in a secure environment - she had her own room."

The local health authority in charge of the CHSLD said in a statement that the temporary measure was taken after consulting with specialists and will help protect the residents and staff as well as prevent the spread of the virus.

"To me, it was backwards. It went completely against what our health authorities are telling us to do which is self-isolation and social distancing," said Hamilton.

Another CJAD 800 listener told yourstory@cjad.com she only learned through the grapevine about a positive COVID-19 case at her mom's senior's residence in LaSalle. She said she believes the infected person should have stayed in hospital.

Sélection Retraite which manages the home said they've taken all precautions as per public health, which defends isolating the infected resident in her room after she returned from hospital.

Hamilton said information is not going out in a timely or efficient manner.

"We're hearing about a bunch of CHSLDs, we heard about LaSalle earlier - somebody's dropping the ball somewhere," she said.

