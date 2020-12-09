YOUR STORY: Family files complaint over long ER wait for 74-year-old at MUHC

A Montreal woman says her family has filed a complaint with the MUHC alleging her 74-year-old diabetic father sat in an ER for hours without having seen a doctor after collapsing at home two weeks ago.

Ani Geovshanian said her father already went to an ER over the summer for shortness of breath and very high blood sugar - this time it was compounded by his collapse and his slurred and incoherent speech.

"He was also very pale and became nauseous, he had shortness of breath. We feared the worst given his medical history- he developed Bell's palsy and he had also had a major back surgery many years ago that almost left him paralyzed from the waist down so as a result, he can neither sit nor stand for very long without discomfort," said Geovshanian, who contacted yourstory@cjad.com.

Geovshanian said her father was taken to the Glen site of the MUHC in an ambulance but because of the pandemic, they weren't allowed to accompany him.

She said they weren't getting much information by phone so they finally went to the hospital seven hours later and found her father sitting in a chair in the ER in a bedgown. They took him home where he is doing better.

"(To) Leave somebody like that in that state there, who cannot speak for himself, who cannot speak properly, he's incoherent, he's in a little hospital gown, with nothing under, just his underpants, and left (in the) cold there," said Geovshanian. "You're telling me he's on a stretcher, he's not. You're telling me he's checked up on, you didn't. You're telling me he has a blanket, he doesn't."

"Given the situation that we're in right now with this pandemic, our seniors are our priority," said Geovshanian.

"This is how we're treating our seniors in hospital?"

The MUHC said in a statement to CJAD 800 that "it's unfortunate they had such an unpleasant experience at the ER at the Royal Victoria Hospital," inviting them to file a complaint with the ombudsman. It said the ER does triage patients according to the "severity and acuity" of the patient's condition which in part determines how long it'll be before being seen by a doctor. They couldn't comment further due to patient confidentiality.

